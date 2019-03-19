Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty)

Florida prosecutors have offered to drop the solicitation charges against Patriots owner Robert Kraft on the condition that he admits he would’ve been found guilty of receiving sex acts had the case gone to trial, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The prosecutors have reportedly offered the same deal to a “number of other men” charged in the same Orchids of Asia sting. The deal is the “standard resolution for first-time offenders.” From the WSJ:

The proposed deferred prosecution agreement calls for completion of an education course about prostitution, completion of 100 hours of community service, screening for sexually transmitted diseases and payment of some court costs. But in an unusual provision, the agreement also calls for the defendants to review the evidence in the case and agree that, if it were to go to trial, the state would be able to prove their guilt, this person said.

Advertisement

When the charges were announced last month, Kraft, through a spokesperson, denied any illegal activity. The pride that comes with being this wealthy makes it feel like this agreement would be a no-go for the NFL team owner, but he reportedly hasn’t yet decided on whether to accept it. Roger Goodell and the league await their turn to bungle this.