While in Latvia, Kristaps Porzingis was involved in a brawl with a “handful of Russians” over the weekend, according to TMZ. A video of the fight’s aftermath shows Porzingis having blood on his face and arguing with the people around him who appear to be on his side. At one point, he shoves a woman out of his way for trying to hold him back from continuing the fight with the off-camera group that attacked him. His attempts at immediate vengeance come to a halt when a police officer asks him to stop trying to go after the guys himself. Shortly after that, a crowd of people surround Porzingis and try to calm him down.



Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Mavericks are looking into what happened and added the detail that Porzingis was hit by some objects during the assault.

This is now the second time that Porzingis has been caught up in an investigation since the Knicks traded him away earlier this year. The first investigation came from the New York City Police Department looking into accusations that he raped a woman on Feb. 7, 2018. In regards to those allegations, Mark Cuban told the New York Post that the team was “instructed by federal authorities not to comment.”