Photo: AP

According to multiple reports, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation for battery by the Overland Park police and the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office after Hill’s fiancee, Crystal Espinal, filed multiple police reports listing their three-year-old son as the victim. Hill has not been charged with a crime.



KCTV5 obtained copies of a police report filed by Espinal on March 5 claiming child abuse/neglect, and another filed on March 14 for alleged battery against a juvenile. Hill’s name is not on the second report, though it was filed by Espinal and cops responded to the same address from the first report. The Kansas City Star also obtained the police reports, and further reported that the March 14 battery incident involved the couple’s son, and that it resulted in a broken arm.

When Deadspin asked Mike Deines, director of communications for the Kansas Department for Children and Families, about the Hill investigation, he said, “We received a report and an investigation ongoing.”

Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery in 2015 after Espinal accused him of punching her and choking her when she was eight weeks pregnant with their child. Espinal also announced that she was pregnant with twins last month.

The Chiefs released star running back Kareem Hunt in November of 2018 after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman in a hotel hallway. The team issued the following statement to the Star about Hill:

The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill. We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We’ll have no further comment at this time.

Advertisement

Know anything? You can contact us at tips@deadspin.com. For added security, use our SecureDrop system.