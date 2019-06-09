Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty)

According to multiple reports, retired Red Sox slugger and former World Series MVP David Ortiz was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in the Dominican Republic Sunday evening. Enrique Rojas of ESPN reportedly heard directly from Ortiz’s father that Ortiz was shot “in an amusement center” in Santo Domingo. Ortiz’s condition has not yet been reported.

Advertisement

Rojas reported that the shooting happened during a robbery attempt; according to a report from CDN 37, Ortiz was shot in the leg, and at least one person allegedly responsible for the shooting has already been arrested. Ortiz retired from baseball following the 2016 season, and had his number 34 retired by the Red Sox in June 2017. This post will update as further details become available.

UPDATE: Dionisio Soldevila of Hoy is reporting that Ortiz was shot through the abdomen, and is undergoing surgery. Apparently another man, Jhoel López, who was with Ortiz at the time of the shooting, was the person who was shot in the leg.

Advertisement

UPDATE 11:15 p.m.: Ortiz was reportedly “conscious and speaking” when he arrived at the hospital, and is now reportedly in stable condition.