Manny Machado’s going to get the long-term security and money he wanted. The infielder will reportedly sign with the San Diego Padres on a 10-year, $300 million contract. The deal contains an opt-out after the fifth year, as reported by Yahoo Sports’ Tim Brown.

The Padres were willing to give what the White Sox—and every other major-league team—wouldn’t in terms of years and money:

According to the Padres, the deal is still in the works, although the important part has been settled:

The Padres in recent seasons have ranged from boring to unwatchable. They’ve taken some stabs at bringing in talent—like that time they traded for Matt Kemp, Wil Myers, and Craig Kimbrel—but don’t really progress to the next step, which is to build sustainable talent around their big acquisitions. Last year San Diego signed former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer to an eight-year, $144 million contract, then the richest in club history. That will be dwarfed by Machado’s signing.

If the Padres can’t figure out how to build around an excellent 26-year-old who can play at third or short, there might be no hope for them. And if the situation becomes truly untenable for Machado, he can use that opt-out clause after the fifth season. That assumes he’d want to walk away from the rest of his $300 million at the age of 31, though.

Okay, now they should sign Bryce Harper, too.