It’s difficult to make the NFL Draft seem interesting as the rounds progress and the pool of players that commentators have conceivably heard of continues to shrink at an exponential rate. But even as the pick numbers hit triple digits, teams are still capable of making exciting moves that can inject life back to any broadcast. For Rich Eisen and the NFL Network, that move came courtesy of the San Francisco 49ers who traded back from No. 104 to No. 110 in order to select a Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky.

In case you didn’t know before, Eisen fucking loves punters.

As for the pick itself, it’s definitely a bit of a stretch, sure, but San Francisco’s logic seems to be following that of Seattle’s from last year in drafting an Australian punter. Also, the guy does have a pretty solid highlight tape.

In terms of accolades, Wishnowsky won the Ray Guy award for the nation’s best punter in 2016 and was an All-American three times in his college career. The former Aussie rules football player ran a 4.6 40 time at the combine and measures at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. Since 2000, only four punters have been selected above him, according to 247Sports’ Ute Zone. Most importantly, as Eisen points out, Wishnowsky plays a position that apparently gets sweeter when you dip it in chocolate, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Niners use that skill to their advantage.