Free agent lineman Richie Incognito was arrested yesterday in Arizona by Scottsdale Police after reportedly threatening employees of a funeral home. Incognito’s father died over the weekend, and according to Pro Football Talk and TMZ, Incognito caused a disturbance at Messingers Funeral Home yesterday when he went in to make arrangements. He was arrested and booked for disorderly conduct on Monday, and a spokesperson for the Scottsdale city jail told Deadspin that he remains in custody awaiting a hearing.

Per PFT, Incognito began “acting erratically” when he came into the funeral home, threatening employees and “making [them] feel incredibly uncomfortable.” He reportedly made a gun gesture at one of them and warned them that he had guns in his truck. TMZ published emergency dispatch audio, and an operator says Incognito was “mad at employees and wants to kill someone.”

Incognito was a Pro Bowler last year, and over the course of this offseason he’s retired, un-retired, had a meltdown at a gym, and gone after the Vikings after they dismissed reports that the team was interested in signing Incognito.

Update, 1:20 p.m. ET: The Scottsdale PD has provided Deadspin with the arrest report, which is as follows:

