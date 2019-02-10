Rihanna Admits That She Turned Down The Super Bowl Halftime Show In Solidarity With Colin Kaepernick

Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty )

It’s long been rumored that Rihanna declined an invitation to perform at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show because she was morally opposed to the league’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick. Now, than ks to an interview she gave to Vogue, we know that rumor to be true.



Here’s what she had to say:

I ask Rihanna if we can discuss politics. “How deep you wanna get?” she says. “However deep you’re willing to go,” I say. She signals that I may proceed, and I ask if it’s true that she turned down the Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. “Absolutely,” she says. “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

A good reminder that Rihanna is our coolest pop star.

