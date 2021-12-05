The tell-all book business is booming, and Robert Griffin III is jumping into the ring with his book due out in August 2022, titled Surviving Washington. Griffin is set to dish up his recollection of all the dirt that went on behind the scenes during his time in the Nation’s capital as quarterback for the Washington Football Team.



So, here we go again. Another book describing all the dysfunctionality happening around an entity in hopes of exposing the “truth.” Hopefully, Griffin brings about some earth-shattering information that isn’t already public from the Washington Football Team scandals. Maybe he’s been able to obtain access to the rest of those 650,000 emails the NFL doesn’t want to be released from the WFT investigation. Accomplish that, and now we’ve got a tell ALL.

In his Twitter post, Griffin explains how he will unveil the truth about the culture of sexual harassment within the organization and “the power struggle between one of the most powerful coaches in all of sports” and WFT owner Daniel Snyder. Now I think it’s clear the coach in question here with all this power is Mike Shanahan. You know, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach that never wanted to draft Griffin in the first place.

This book will be from Griffin’s perspective in his words. It will be pretty interesting to find out if Griffin’s memoir is an actual “tell-all” and he does just that, including speaking to and admitting his own faults in how his Washington experience unfolded during his three years with the organization. And to clear up any confusion about particular aspects of the book, RG3s wife Grete took to Twitter to clarify.

One must wonder whether RG3 will indeed expose his former boss and friend Snyder. Most people will be waiting to see how in-depth Griffin gets on Snyder specifically. We already know Snyder’s been implicated directly in the toxic behavior that permeated his franchise for a long time. As the owner of the team, having all this scandalous behavior happen on your watch makes you culpable whether you were directly involved or not.

Only time will tell if Griffin is willing to be completely forthright about his time in Washington. I’m sure the announcement has some folks nervous about what Robert will say in the book. We’ll soon find out if the book uncovers what hasn’t already been reported or if it’s a rehash of what the public already knows.