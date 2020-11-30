Robert Saleh should be a head coach in the NFL tomorrow

Robert Saleh Photo : Getty Images

The Rams folded a game against the 49ers at home that could have given them a significant lead in the NFC West. Jared Goff played like a Best Buy store clerk once again, throwing for just 198 yards and two interceptions. So nothing really out of the ordinary here.



The Rams will likely lose possession of first place in the division following the loss, depending on what happens in the Seahawks versus Eagles game, but the real story from this one was 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman advocating for his defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, to get a head coaching position.

It isn’t abnormal for players to advocate for their coaches, but what makes this significant is that Saleh is both a minority and a defensive coach, both of which have struggled to get head coaching jobs in the current NFL against more offensive-minded white coaches. Saleh has been an assistant for 16 years in the league but he’s been rising recently.

In 2019, Saleh, an Arab-American, led the 49ers’ defense to being ranked second in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (281.8). This season Saleh has had a 49ers team completely decimated with injuries and is still ranked fourth in the league in passing defense and sixth in the league in total defense.

The stats prove that Saleh can lead a football team, yet the biggest co-sign should be what Sherman said in his postgame interview.

Sherman is known as a guy who doesn’t mince words and lets you know exactly how he feels. He is also an extremely smart player who knows what it takes to win in this league.

“He’s not making any excuses, he’s making great plans week in and week out and we’re making it happen,” said Sherman. “I expect him to be a head coach next year because of what he is able to do, he’s able to rally men, he’s a leader of men and that goes a long way.”

Saleh is one of the favorites for the new opening in Detroit after the Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn.

Saleh should be a head coach in the NFL immediately. He has the tools, he has the resume, and he has the player support.