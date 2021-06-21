Rogue golfer at U.S. Open takes two swings, jukes security, gets tackled in open field

Connor Murphy evaded one security guard after lulling him to sleep with some slick dance moves, but he couldn’t escape the backup. Photo : Getty Images

While watching the U.S. Open, you may have noticed a ball stuck in a tree, or Byson DeChambau’s near ace on No. 8 or, if you’re like me, you wondered what the view was like from paragliders overlooking Torrey Pines.

But what NBC didn’t show you was a rogue golfer at No. 13 who hit two balls, ran up the fairway, and was promptly tackled by security.

Professional golf in 2021 is just one real-life version of Happy Gilmore, aint it?

Anyway, this man named Connor Murphy somehow runs onto the course barefoot in short shorts, a tank top, and a Pride flag draped on his back like a cape. Murphy drops two balls, hits one, and starts showing off his dance moves.

“What?” you can hear someone from the video ask. No time for questions, man. Just enjoy it while it lasts.

After hitting his second ball, the links invader drops his clubs, pulls up like he’s about to hit a jump shot (where are we again?) and proceeds to juke out the security. He then sprints down the fairway in front of the boisterous golf fans.

As one could predict, moments later, Murphy is brought down by security.

You can watch it all go down here.

Not a bad swing, eh?

In an Instagram post, Murphy suggests he went onto the course to spread awareness for Pride month.

Another angle shows security driving up to the intruder, stopping him before he gets closer to the green. In that clip, you can also hear a child laugh and ask, “is this even allowed?” Of course not, kid, but you probably won’t forget seeing this anytime soon.

For the stunt, the rogue golfer had to spend some time in a local police station. He said he avoided jail time with help from his father.

We’ve seen streakers and disruptors in other sports. But golf? That’s a bit surprising. Or maybe this is the new normal everyone’s talking about?