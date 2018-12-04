Photo: Patrick Seeger (Getty)

After Real Madrid’s Luka Modric won the Ballon d’Or yesterday, becoming the first person not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to earn the award since 2007, Ronaldo’s sisters were extremely salty about it.

Both sisters often have been quick to defend their brother over real or perceived slights, and they came through yesterday. “Unfortunately this is the world we live in, rotten, with mafia and fucking money. The power of God is a lot greater than all this rottenness,” Elma Aveiro wrote. “God takes his time but he doesn’t fail.”

Ronaldo’s other sister, Katia Aveiro—who has said that God would avenge a red card given to her brother and that people who vandalized a statue of him should be exiled to Syria--posted the same photo of Ronaldo on her Instagram with the caption: “Best player in the world….for those who understand football of course.”

Ronaldo, who finished in second place, didn’t even bother showing up to the award ceremony.