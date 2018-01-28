The rumors are true: Ronda Rousey is leaving UFC for the slightly-more-scripted world of professional wrestling, as the former bantamweight champ turned up at the finale of tonight’s Royal Rumble event in Philadelphia to establish herself and a promised appearance at April’s Wrestlemania.

Rousey was last seen in the octagon in 2016, when Amanda Nunes annihilated her. Her transition to the squared circle was all but assured six months ago, as those close to the Rousey camp nearly confirmed it; tonight, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne did. Rousey appeared at Wrestlemania in 2015 alongside The Rock, with whom she fucked up Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

