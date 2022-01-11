4. Zach Wilson

Wilson’s year was kind of meh, but then the Jets are usually that way, so it all works out in the end. There was some improvement that could be seen toward the end of the season on Zach’s part, which is a good sign for the Jets. Now they need to build around him over these next couple of years to give him the best opportunity at winning. I’m not quite as confident in Wilson panning out as with some of the other rookies, but there is hope for him to become an average starting QB at the least. It feels like Wilson will be one of those QBs that needs everything around him to be just right if he’s ever going to win in this league.

