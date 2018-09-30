Photo: Harry How (Getty)

Sam Bradford started for the Arizona Cardinals last week. The quarterback, who signed a contract worth at least $15 million in the offseason, started three games before being benched for Josh Rosen in the fourth quarter of the Cardinals’ 16-14 loss to the Bears last Sunday.

Now he won’t even get on the field.

Adam Schefter reports the Cardinals have dropped Bradford to third on the depth chart behind Rosen and Mike Glennon for today’s game against the Seahawks. That means, per Schefter, that Bradford loses his $312,500 roster bonus for this week—and, presumably, each week he’s the third QB for the rest of the season.

Rough day for Bradford, but don’t feel too bad: He’s earned almost $130 million since entering the league in 2010. Honestly, it’s impressive. Good for him.