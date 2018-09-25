Photo: Hannah Foslein (Getty Images)

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold may have rebounded from throwing an early pick-six to pick apart the Lions in his team’s season opener, but he is no longer leading rookie QBs in poise. Bills signal caller Josh Allen has claimed pole position—or is it poise position?

In his second career start Sunday, Allen went 15-for-22 for 196 yards and a touchdown, as well as 39 rushing yards and two TDs on the ground, as the Bills stunned the Vikings, 27-6. He also had this cool hurdle. The rookie out of Wyoming fumbled three times, but lost none of them and remained level-headed. You know what that means...

Allen’s head coach wasn’t the only one who mentioned poise. Bills offensive lineman John Miller offered a similar compliment:

“I think the young guy played great,” Miller said. “Great poise. Good command of the huddle. He’s just got that look in his eye, he’s a natural born leader. I can’t say enough about the kid. He’s great.”

The Associated Press found Allen’s poise to be lede-worthy:

Josh Allen played with the poise of a well-seasoned quarterback, hustling to give Buffalo an early lead in his first NFL road start.

That meant every other media outlet was involuntarily spreading the word:

Kimberley A. Martin of Yahoo Sports:

Allen showed poise in the pocket, completing 15 of 22 passes for 196 yards and one passing touchdown. But it is the grit and passion he has shown on the field that has endeared him most in the locker room.

Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle:

What was so notable is that Allen appeared unfazed by all the mediocrity. He showed his poise in and out of the pocket, and he threw the ball accurately which was the biggest question mark surrounding him when he came out of college.

Mike Rodak of ESPN:

Allen only attempted four second-half passes, limiting his exposure. But his poise when the Bills were building their early lead, sucking the hope out of the home crowd, should be commended.

And here’s a bonus “composure” mention from Rodak:

If Allen can maintain his impressive composure longer than the Vikings retained their perceived advantage Sunday, the Bills might actually fare a chance as their brutal early-season schedule continues with three road trips in the next four weeks.

Analyst and former Texans GM Charley Casserly might have to eat his words from August. It seems like Allen has passed his peers in terms of poise:

Poise! Poise! Poise! Poise! Your move, Baker Mayfield.