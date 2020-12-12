Sarah Fuller kicks her way into history with field goal for Vandy

All those practice kicks like this one paid off today for Sarah Fuller. Image : AP

Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game on Saturday, kicking an extra point as Vanderbilt took a first quarter lead against Tennessee.



The feat could have happened when she made her college football debut two weeks ago, but the ineptitude of the Commodores kept her sidelined besides a second-half kick as they were shut out by Missouri, 41-0.

That loss put Vanderbilt’s record at 0-8 and led to the dismissal of head coach Derek Mason, who had put the SEC champion soccer star on his team that week.

Fuller proved to be a better leader than Mason in her first week with the team, as she gave an impassioned speech to the team that had coaches saying, “’I’ve been wanting to say that for awhile now.”