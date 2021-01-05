Scotland's top pol rips Trump’s reported golf trip as nonessential travel because, 'Duh!'

In other words, keep your ass on THAT side of the pond, mate. Graphic : Getty Images

He won’t say it publicly, but Donald Trump is planning his escape from the White House. And it could come before inauguration day.

Multiple outlets have cited a Sunday Post story that says Trump may be organizing a trip to Scotland one day before Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.

An anonymous source at Prestwick Airport told Post: “There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19, the day before the inauguration. That’s one that’s normally used by the vice president but often used by the first lady. Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it.”

Trump’s Turnberry golf resort is 20 miles away from Prestwick.

But the White House pushed back on the UK report. “Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN. “When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for January 20 he will let you know.”

It wouldn’t be shocking if Trump, a guy physically incapable of admitting defeat and a known cheater on the links, opts to play golf instead of participating in what’s supposed to be a peaceful transfer of power.

He’ll take his (golf) ball and go home… i.e. out of the country, to avoid being prosecuted by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

But there’s one problem.

Yesterday the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, said her country would enter a month-long lockdown as England shuts down and cases rise throughout the U.K.

Today, Sturgeon held a press conference and mentioned the reports of Trump’s golf retreat.

“I have no idea what Donald Trump’s travel plans are,” she said. “But we are not allowing people to come into Scotland without an essential purpose right now, and that would apply to him just as it applies to anyone else. And coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.”

Advertisement





Trump’s presidency has been consistently erratic. He’ll threaten to nuke North Korea at a press conference, clear streets of peaceful protestors for a photo opp, and tweet nonsense at 3am. I could go on.

But it’s Trump’s golf outings that have remained consistent. According to Forbes and Statistica Trump has played (at least) 285 rounds and cost an estimated $142 million with his trips since his inauguration day in 2017. He plays dozens of times every year.

Trump will have plenty of time to hit the links on his own dime come January 20, but probably not in Scotland.