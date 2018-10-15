Photo: Stephen Brashear (Getty Images)

Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder who owned the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, and part of a stake in Seattle Sounders FC, died today from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was 65.

Allen’s sister Jody Allen released a statement through his company, Vulcan Inc.:

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Allen purchased the Trail Blazers in 1988 and the Seahawks in 1997, when former owner Ken Behring wanted to move the NFL team out of Seattle. He isn’t married and has no children, so it’s unclear who will inherit ownership of both teams.

On Oct. 1, Allen announced that the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma he had treated in 2009 had returned, and said he’d be treating it once again.