The Seahawks have already shown that they’re more than capable of pulling off some impressive touchdown celebrations, but they decided to step up the choreography for this week. After Russell Wilson connected with Jaron Brown on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone, the team’s receiving core broke out this coordinated dance.

I personally can’t wait until the Christmas season, where Seattle’s entire offense will inevitably break out the entire “Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy” scene from the Nutcracker.