It took a while for Tyler Lockett to get his eighth touchdown of the year. The refs initially ruled the Seahawks WR just short of the goal line, but Pete Carroll challenged the call and it was overturned to a touchdown.

Then came the quick celebration: Lockett, joined by David Moore, recreated Allen Iverson’s three-pointer and step-over Tyronn Lue from the 2001 NBA Finals. Classic play; instant classic touchdown celebration.