Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

SEE IT: Breaking down an incredible goal by Rangers prospect Vitali Kravtsov

jessespector
Jesse Spector
Filed to:Amazing goals
Amazing goalskhlvitali kravtsov
Save
Illustration for article titled SEE IT: Breaking down an incredible goal by Rangers prospect Vitali Kravtsov
Screenshot: KHL

Vitali Kravtsov, the No. 9 pick in the 2018 NHL draft, came to North America last year and spent most of the season with the Hartford Wolf Pack, scoring six goals in 39 games for the Rangers’ AHL affiliate.

Advertisement

It was a rough year, because that “most of last season” does a yada-yada-yada to Kravtsov going back to Russia after five games to play for Traktor Chelyabinsk in the KHL, scoring two goals in 11 games there, getting demoted to Chelmet Chelyabinsk of the VHL, and ultimately returning to Hartford.

Back in Russia again, Kravtsov showed on Saturday why the Rangers were so high on him two years ago, with an incredible goal against Kunlun Red Star.

Advertisement

The goal, Kravtsov’s 11th in 33 games for Traktor this season, takes a couple of replays to really appreciate.

G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung - 50" Class NU6900 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung - 50" Class NU6900 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

First, there’s the way that Kravtsov receives the long pass from Will Roman, finding open ice and staying onside while receiving the puck in stride.

Screenshot: KHL
Advertisement

Next, Kravtsov’s between-the-legs stickhandle frees him from the pressure of Jake Chelios — yes, that’s Chris’ son — although it winds up with him below the faceoff dot and at a tough shooting angle. Or what should be a tough shooting angle.

Screenshot: KHL
Advertisement

That, however, is no problem, because of this cheeky backhand finish, right over the back of goalie Jeremy Smith, formerly of the Colorado Avalanche and several AHL clubs, who was leaning forward as the play looked to be a pass back to the slot.

Screenshot: KHL
Advertisement

Put it all together, and that’s one hell of a goal, minor league-level opposition or otherwise.

Kravtsov turned 21 this week. It might feel like he’s been a Rangers prospect forever, but there’s still time for him to figure out how to be able to do this kind of thing at the NHL level.

Jesse Spector

Sorry to all the other Jesse Spectors for ruining your Google results.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter