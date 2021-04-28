SEE IT: Marty Foster makes one of the worst calls you’ll see all season

Bench coach Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers argues a call with umpire Marty Foster during the fourth inning of a game against the Miami Marlins. Image : Getty Images

Marty Foster is giving Ángel Hernández a run for his money.



Folks, what you’re about to see is one of the worst calls of the MLB season thus far. And it might just stay that way.



Advertisement

It starts with Miami Marlins’ second baseman Isan Díaz hitting a routine roller towards the first base line. You’ve seen this play a million times before. Guy hits a grounder, jogs to first base, and is predictably called out. Good luck next time!



But that didn’t happen. Brewers pitcher Zack Godley picked up the ball and flipped it over to Daniel Vogelbach. What went down next is so perplexing I’m still trying to wrap my brain around it.



Wait, what? Interference? Where? Measured in how many yards?

Even the announcers couldn’t take it.



“Hang on a minute, they’re going to call him safe at first,” Brewers play-by-play man Brian Anderson said. “I didn’t see why Marty Foster made that call at first base but he instructed Díaz to stay put.”



The limited capacity crowd sounded as loud as Texas Rangers fans on opening day. The boos were glorious.



Two innings later, Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy was ejected for having beef with Foster, I guess. But the coach was rightfully fired up.

Advertisement

To cap off the shitty day for Milwaukee, the Brewers lost 6-2. At least y’all can get vaccinated while you watch an NBA game on Sunday.

