Everything we know about the murder of Sergio Brown’s mother

It’s been nearly three weeks since the body of Myrtle Brown, 73, was discovered, battered and bruised in a creek behind her home in suburban Chicago. Law enforcement has ruled the death a homicide, but appear to be no closer to catching the killer than they were when Brown’s death was first announced.

Meanwhile, former NFL player Sergio Brown, Myrtle’s 35-year-old son, who was initially reported missing by concerned family members at the same time Myrtle was, has emerged alive and well, again, this time in Tulum, Mexico, where he’s been regularly active on social media, tweeting and posting videos while Maywood Police continue to investigate his mother’s death. Previously, Brown had posted videos from Mexico City, according to Instagram’s location tag, wherein he accused the FBI and Maywood police of “kidnapping” him and called his mother’s death “fake news,” insisting she’s on vacation elsewhere in Mexico.



Here’s what Brown posted on X (formerly Twitter), just days ago:



Meanwhile, Brown was recently seen on video partying with vacationers in Tulum:

Ex-NFLer Sergio Brown Parties In Tulum As Investigation Into Mom’s Death Continues | TMZ Sports

Brown reportedly hung out at the club, buying drinks for fellow revelers, before disappearing again.

Meanwhile, since the last police update, a neighbor of Myrtle Brown, Carlos Cortez, told Chicago’s WBBM that he gave police his Ring doorbell video of what Cortez says is Sergio Brown burning clothes and then disposing of them.

“They seen[sic] him taking out the trash, and they seen[sic] him have a bonfire where he burned all her clothes,” Cortez said.



Sergio’s brother, Nick Brown, has continued to post tributes to their mother on Instagram.



Deadspin reached out to both the Maywood Police and Cortez to ascertain what, if any, progress has been made in the investigation but, as of the time of publication, had not received a response from either party.



