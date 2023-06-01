After years of sitting opposite Skip Bayless on Fox Sports’ Undisputed desk, Shannon Sharpe is reportedly departing the show soon after the NBA Finals’ conclusion. As enticing as it would be for Skip Bayless to host a one-man show, I think that would be too much for even his most ardent supporters.

Undisputed is a pox on television, but people crave it. Like First Take, they cater to the lowest common denominator by rehashing the same debates every morning. To their credit, Shannon and Skip were extremely prepared, but the embrace debate age Skip helped usher in needs to end eventually. It won’t go willingly though. The only way to destroy this beast is to ensure its demise is so brutal that nobody ever attempts to replicate it again. Here’s a list of serious, not facetious at all, replacements who would implode Undisputed from the inside.