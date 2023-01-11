'Stephen A. Shaq' debuted on the NBA on TNT

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant NBA players to step on the hardwood. A four-time champion, three-time Finals MVP, and regular season MVP, Shaq is in many people’s top 10 all-time. The big Shaqtus is also known for being a total goofball. O’Neal was in quite the joking mood Tuesday night on TNT and debuted a new haircut in honor of his good friend, Stephen A. Smith.



“Stephen A. Shaq” was introduced to the world in what felt like an unsolicited shot at the ESPN personality. Candace Parker and Adam Lefkoe were rather tickled at the paint atop O’Neal’s massive cranium and the receding hairline that went back to the middle of his scalp. Parker asked if the hairline was “crooked” since Smith’s line is just a little off-skew.

The big man wasn’t done there and proceeded with more antics during the show. Shaq isn’t only the veteran of this cast but also moonlights as the chairman of the welcoming committee. When former NBA player Jamal Crawford joined the panel, O’Neal had a special surprise waiting for the Seattle baller, taking the phrase “get your popcorn ready” to another level.

Before Crawford could settle and take in Shaq’s new fresh cut, he’d been covered in popcorn from above. In an attempt to playoff the prank, Crawford went into a P. Diddy-style shimmy dance move to shake the popcorn off his suit. Parker didn’t even know it was coming and seemed to be caught by surprise once the kernels began to rain down.

Shaq will need to keep his head on a swivel in the coming weeks and be prepared for payback from Crawford and SAS.