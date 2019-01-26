Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Despite the best efforts of Norwich keeper Tim Krul to disrupt Billy Sharp’s focus before his penalty kick, the Sheffield United striker scored from the spot to give his time a 1-0 lead to end the first half of play. Sharp, one of the most prolific scorers at the senior English league level, ran over to the sideline in celebration and pulled out what appeared to be an autographed Mr. Socko—the disgusting sock puppet the wrestler Mankind would stuff into the mouths of his opponents.



Breaking out the sock was amazing in its own right, but the whole celebration was significantly improved by right-back George Baldock, who sold the mandible claw move quite well. Mick Foley even took notice of the celebration on Twitter and gave the 32-year-old striker a shout-out.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has since announced that Sharp will be fined $30,000 for his use of an outside prop.