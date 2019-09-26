Shirtless, Suspended Striker Chris Wondolowski Went Apeshit In The San Jose Supporters Section

No one represents the San Jose Earthquakes better than striker Chris Wondolowski, who decided to serve his red-card suspension on Wednesday night by embedding himself in the Earthquakes supporters section and generally acting like a lunatic. That was particularly true when San Jose scored early to take the lead in a vital match against the Philadelphia Union: Wondolowski celebrated the way only soccer players should be allowed to, ripping his shirt off and spinning it around his head like a helicopter.



Petey Pablo would be proud, even if it took him a second to actually remove the shirt. Unfortunately for Wondo, the supporters, and San Jose’s playoff chances, that early goal wasn’t enough, as Philadelphia came back to win 2-1, knocking the Quakes down to eighth place, one point behind FC Dallas for the final slot. The playoffs are temporary, but looking like a fool with hundreds of your most loyal supporters is forever.