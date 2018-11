Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In the 22nd minute of the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship, underway Thursday night in New Jersey, a Red Bulls fan in the front row appeared to peg an item—possibly trash or a cup—into the face of Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón:

But in true soccer fashion, maybe it was a dive?

Either way, it is fucked-up and bad to throw things at athletes. Knock it off!