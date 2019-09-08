Though he was just a throw-in piece in the deal that brought Tobias Harris to Philadelphia last winter, Mike Scott has become quite the popular 76er in his short time with the team. A group of fans even call themselves the Mike Scott Hive and tailgated at a Phillies game, for whatever reason.



Today, Scott went down to an organized tailgate for the Eagles’ home opener. One issue: He’s a Washington fan.

Still, he plays for the Sixers. Things would be fine, right?

Rumors hit late morning that Scott was involved in an altercation. Just before gametime, an account tweeted and quickly deleted a Snapchat video of a fight. It shows a person, dressed exactly as Scott is in that earlier photo, briefly fighting what appears to be two other people. Football season is back, baby!

A Philadelphia police source said no reports have been made at time of publication. Just a little fight between a Sixers player and some Philly sports fans. You know, the usual. After kickoff, Scott shared a photo from his seat, so he seems to be doing okay:



Update (3:21 p.m. ET): The Sixers released a statement: