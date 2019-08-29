Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Murdy the Dawg is a well-known figure in the skating world, and Thrasher magazine actually released this part in February, but he has only just now rolled into our purview, which is as good enough a reason as any to share this video. What, are you not going to watch a skateboarding dog who also knows how to fist-bump?



Murdy can take on stair sets, rails, and quarter pipes. This little sweetie will even ride fakie. Go to the three-minute mark to see a truly impressive feat:

Look at this good dog execute a 50-50 at a gas station and roll away like it’s nothing. Wasn’t even caught by the K-9s.

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

[Thrasher]