Shingo Takagi v. Kazuchika Okada (NJPW - Dominion)

It was not a banner year for NJPW. The combination of half-filled arenas with only clapping and stomping allowed and some really shoddy booking just left the whole company feeling flat. Some summer events held in baseball stadiums with the lights on so everyone could see it was basically empty, just gave it a “What are we even doing?” aura. But that doesn’t mean it couldn’t produce the goods on occasion. And there are no surer bets than Shingo or Okada.

After Will Ospreay had to vacate the title he never should have had in the first place because he’s a world class douche canoe and not that interesting of a character beyond that, NJPW made one of their few good decisions on the year and let their two best have it out for the vacant top spot. Shingo can get a good match out of an oil drum (and his matches with Tomohiro Ishii are never to be missed as Ishii is basically just a mobile oil drum. It’s way better than it sounds), and Okada specializes in the main event/classic style of 30-40 minute matches. These two got in up to the elbow, with stiff strikes and devilish slams while also showing off Shingo’s surprising athleticism.

It’s a shame that Shingo’s likely only title run was while Japan was still riven with COVID, as he’ll almost certainly lose to Okada in the rematch at Wrestle Kingdom next week (and Okada will probably lose to Ospreay the next night and we can just chuck the whole thing for a few months), because Shingo has done yeoman’s work in the hardest possible circumstances. He’s honestly been just about the only watchable thing, or consistently watchable, that NJPW has been able to produce all year. Maybe he and Hikaru Shida can go for a beer sometime and talk about what it’s like to drag a whole division through a pandemic.