That time again. This year’s list feels a little more genuine, as wrestling (outside of Japan at least) was able to get out of the TV-studio era and back in front of the crowds it so desperately needs. Whether that was or is a really good idea at the moment, we’ll save for another time. Trying to judge matches in front of no one is a harder task, and you know how I feel about working hard. It’s easier to pick out the great matches with a crowd behind it and their excitement and anticipation is palpable.
Anyway, this isn’t a “Best Matches” list so much as my favorite. So no, there isn’t going to be some GCW match with Nick Gage hitting someone in the face with a lawnmower or something from NWA (but that’s just because I hate Billy Corgan. Can’t the Cubs have one cool musician fan? Like anywhere?). This is just from what I watch and have seen.
So let’s kick this pig: