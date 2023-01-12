The sports figures we've lost in 2023

Here’s a look at the athletes and sports figures we’ve lost in 2023.
Here’s a look at the athletes and sports figures we’ve lost in 2023.
2 / 5
Charles White - Jan. 11
Charles White - Jan. 11
Former Heisman Trophy winner Charles White died Wednesday. The star USC running back, who rushed for a still school record 6,245 yards, was 64. The cause of death was cancer, according to the school.
White was Rose Bowl MVP in 1979 — the year he won the Heisman, and several other awards — and 1980. He was a key member of USC’s 1978 national title-winning squad.
White played nine seasons in the NFL with the Browns and Rams, leading the league in rushing in 1987.
A College Football Hall of Famer, White told Sports Illustrated that he smoked marijuana “almost daily” while at Southern Cal and tried cocaine a few weeks prior to the 1977 Rose Bowl. He dealt with drug and alcohol abuse and eventually sold his Heisman.
3 / 5
Gianluca Vialli - Jan. 6
Gianluca Vialli - Jan. 6
Former striker for Chelsea, Juventus and Italy’s men’s national team, Gianluca Vialli died Friday after a battle with cancer. He was 58.
“I know that I probably will not die of old age, I hope to live as long as possible, but I feel much more fragile than before,” Vialli had said in a Netflix documentary.
He scored 167 career club goals, and 16 with Gli Azzurri. Vialli was on the Italy squad that finished third at the 1990 World Cup.
4 / 5
Art McNally - Jan. 1
Art McNally - Jan. 1
Dubbed the “Father of Instant Replay,” former NFL official Art McNally died on Jan. 1. The Pro Football Hall of Famer — the first official inducted — was 97. He was a field judge for the 1959 season before becoming a referee for the next eight years.
McNally was the NFL’s Supervisor of Officials from 1968 until his 1991 retirement. He introduced instant replay to the league.
5 / 5