Sports uniforms are having a weekend

Good luck trying to figure out which team is Washington and which team is St. Louis. Image : Getty Images

Red team, meet red team. And, no, neither ballclub includes the actual Reds.



The sports world has given us another disorienting uniform game, this time on the first day of Spring Training games. As you can see, the Cardinals and Nationals decided to wear damn near the same colors today.



It’s red vs red, white pants vs grey pants, and it’s getting a little confusing.



Look, I know we all want to support Tiger Woods in any way we can, but if everyone wears red on Sundays we won’t be able to recognize each other.



On Friday, a similar color clash happened in an NBA game. That night, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder dawned red and orange jerseys, respectively. OKC eventually switched to white uniforms at halftime, thankfully sparing our eyes from further damage.

I’ll admit red vs. red is an easier watch than red vs orange, especially in baseball, but it’s still weird.



MLB has had teams play in the same jersey colors before. The Angels and Rangers wore red in a 2013 game, Cleveland and Tampa played in navy uniforms in 2017, and so did the Astros and Mariners in 2018.



The Cardinals will play the Marlins on Tuesday and the Nats will “host” the Astros in Florida tomorrow afternoon. Thankfully, we’ll get different jerseys next time.

