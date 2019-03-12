Photo: Andrew Walker (Getty)

Longtime sportscaster Warner Wolf, who was arrested in February on criminal mischief charges for vandalizing the entrance sign outside of his gated community, said today that all charges were dropped and the case was dismissed. Wolf was initially arrested for removing letters that spelled the word “Plantation” from the sign of his Classics Plantation Estates community, and he had to pay a $1,100 fine for the damage.

Wolf appeared on 710 WOR’s Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning today and said he was a free man. Let’s go to the audiotape:

“The prosecutor, we think, she must have thought the intent certainly was not criminal. I had no past criminal record, and maybe the age factor entered the situation.” [...] “The bottom line is I don’t live on a plantation,” Wolf said. “I told the board for two years to get rid of that word plantation. We don’t live on a plantation.”

Wolf also said that the word “Plantation” hasn’t been restored on the sign he initially defaced. Direct action works.

[710 WOR]