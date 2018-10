Steph Curry was in the mood for smiley annihilation last night. After he tossed up the ball that would net him his 41st, 42nd, and 43rd points, he backpedaled into the opposing bench to pay a visit to Austin Rivers.

Photo: Ezra Shaw (Getty)

Look at him, Austin! Look at Steph Curry, a family man, a fun shimmying pal, and possibly also the grinning visage of death itself.

Photo: Ezra Shaw (Getty)

Fine, don’t look at him. But at least someone on the Wizards wasn’t repressing their honest emotions.