Steph Curry randomly dumpsters Acie Law, who did nothing to deserve this

Acie Law, of all people, apparently left quite the impression on a young Stephen Curry. Photo : Getty Images

Stephen Curry is used to being flagrantly disrespectful on the court with his handle and ability to drain a shot from 40-plus feet. But the stray shot Acie Law caught from the two-time MVP after the Warriors’ MLK Day win against the Lakers might be Curry’s best work.



While answering a question about Warriors rookie James Wiseman and the young 7-footer’s progress, Curry decided to detonate a man’s entire career.

Advertisement

Acie Law was probably somewhere minding his business and enjoying his life until Steph caught him with the diss. I could just imagine the former Texas A&M standout chilling in his bed and then looking on the phone to see he’s become a trending topic.

Law and Curry played together during the 2009-10 season, Curry’s rookie year, and in the 2010-11 season.

Law was in the league for four seasons and played on five different teams. He averaged 3.9 points, 1 rebound, and 1.6 assists per game over his career.

Acie Law, for whom Stephen Curry was benched as a rookie. Photo : Getty Images

Advertisement

In comparison, as a rookie Curry averaged 17.5 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds during that year. It sure seems like that guy turned out to be a pretty good player.



Law obviously had to have some skill or else he wouldn’t be hooping in the league, but to see Curry just disgrace a man’s whole career in front of reporters is just comical. He obviously still has some ill feelings about that benching.

Advertisement

As for Wiseman, the young big will be alright. He’s far from the only player to have an up and down start to his career.

Blazers’ star CJ McCollum barely played his first couple of seasons in the league sitting behind Wesley Matthews. D’Angelo Russell became an All-Star after being benched at times in the fourth quarter during the 2018-19 season in Brooklyn. And let’s not forget Jimmy Butler, who gradually got better every season in the league.

Advertisement

It’ll be funny to see if Curry slanders any other unassuming former teammates in the future while taking up for his younger colleagues.

Meanwhile, maybe Law can take credit for helping to motivate one of the greatest shooters to ever set foot on the court. Obviously, Curry hasn’t forgotten him.