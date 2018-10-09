Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Warriors left Klay Thompson and Draymond Green out of Monday’s preseason game against the Suns. Who cares! No team maybe ever has had any less use for the preseason than the 2018-2019 Golden State Warriors. Steve Kerr knows this. Watch him thank the referees for hitting him with technical fouls for coming onto the court shortly after halftime:

You can plainly see Kerr say “thank you” to two refs, then tell referee Ben Taylor, “I don’t want to be here anyway,” before waving goodbye. I wouldn’t want to be there either. Send everyone home!