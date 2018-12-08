College basketball promotional contests have a way of displaying the athletic ineptitude of fellow classmates or visiting alumni to the delight of an observing crowd. But every now and again, someone will show up to dominate the competition in way that’s just as exciting.

That was the case when former UCLA basketball player Nicole Kornet participated in a shooting contest to win a car from a local dealer. After the buzzer sounded, she sunk the layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot needed to win the contest in front of an excited home crowd.

However, Kornet did not receive a free car for her achievement. According to a statement sent to ESPN, the former player was told beforehand that she would not be participating with a prize on the line.

“Nicole was selected to do the supershot game at halftime, but there was no prize on the line, and the game was not represented as such,” a UCLA spokesperson wrote in an email. “They were aware all along that she was ineligible for any prize, as was Nicole. She did not sign a contract, and there was no mention of her playing for a car — or any prize — during the game.”

Advertisement

In a now-deleted tweet Kornet said that a contract stated she had to be four years removed from playing college ball to be eligible to win—she’s currently just two years removed. She also added that this was done to celebrate her birthday and she had fun regardless of her not walking away with a brand new car. I guess when that expectation has been wiped away, it’s easier to say such things, but she definitely earned her free car. Sure, the first three shots are easier to hit if you’re a former collegiate basketball player, but half-court shots aren’t exactly chip shots. Someone give her a car, dammit.