NFL

Sunday Scaries: The Week 14 bets to avoid

Image: Getty Images

The entire NFL season could’ve been avoided, but here we are somehow nearing its completion. Hard to believe there are just a few more weeks with the Sunday Scaries.

Is your favorite player off the COVID list? Will the Super Bowl stay on schedule? Which NFC East team will win the wretched division? Do the Detroit Lions actually have a chance to make the playoffs? [Unfortunately, and somehow, yes].

I still can’t answer all those questions, dear reader. But I can give you some bets to avoid.

Here are the spreads that scare me this week.

Cowboys at Bengals (+3)

Illustration for article titled Sunday Scaries: The Week 14 bets to avoid
Image: Getty Images

You’re not going to want to watch or bet this game. Please, I beg you, stay away.

The Cowboys have the league’s worst record against the spread (2-10) and are coming off a short week after playing a Tuesday night COVID bowl. Tell ‘em who the Cowboys get today! … The Bengals. Yuck.

I know what you’re thinking. How can anyone lose to Cincinnati without Joe Burrow? It’s a valid question. But before you go and lock Dallas in, remember that the Bengals are not much worse, even with Brandon Allen. After Burrow went down, Cincy covered against the Giants and held the Dolphins under 20. Only two other defenses have kept Miami under 20 this season.

Leighton Vander Esch and the Dallas D have been abysmal in 2020, too. The defense ranks last in points per game and rushing yards per game.

Like most of you, I enjoy shitting on the Cowboys. But, let’s face it, the Bengals, with Giovani Bernard in the backfield, aren’t a good bet either. You don’t have great options here.

Texans at Bears (+1)

Image: Getty Images

The Bears closed their facility on Thursday after a positive COVID test, but Chicago should probably wrap up shop for the season with the way they’ve been playing.

After starting 5-1, the Bears are now 5-7. They’re still technically in the playoff hunt but don’t expect anything special from the team that chose Mitch Trubisky over Deshaun Watson in the 2017 draft. On the other side of the ball, the Texans (4-8) come in with an even worse record than the Bears.

Both teams have a losing record straight up and ATS. With a one-point spread, Vegas is basically saying this game is a coin flip. Which bad team do you like more? Neither.

Broncos at Panthers (-3.5)

Image: Getty Images

Don’t think too hard about the eight Panthers players on the COVID list this week. This game will kick off on schedule. Everything is fine.

Well, everything is actually better for the Broncos who now have all their QB’s back. Drew Lock kept Denver in the game late on Sunday Night vs. the Chiefs. Earlier in the afternoon, Teddy Bridgewater and Carolina gave one away with a minute left in the fourth quarter. Both teams come into today at 4-8. Denver, however, has the better ATS record at 7-5 to Carolina’s 6-6. These teams have been up and down all year. Rollercoaster teams aren’t exactly the safest bet.

Jets at Seahawks (-15)

Image: Getty Images

For the second straight week, a New York team will travel across the country, to play a team favored by double digits. Will the Jets pull off a miracle in Seattle? Don’t bet on it. Also don’t bet on this spread — the largest of the week.

The Jets almost ruined their future last Sunday when they nearly beat the Raiders. I can feel a NY win coming, but this week may not be the time for Sam Darnold and co. Will they keep it close? Perhaps. Russell Wilson’s squad has only won two games by 10 or more this season – against the Falcons (week 1) and 49ers (week 8).

Clearly, this game is a mismatch. But neither team has a winning record ATS. Add another game to your parlay. This spread scares me.

If you can’t resist…

So you got to the end of this slideshow and still want to bet these scary spreads? We’ll here’s who I like if I had to pick.

So far, I’m 26-24 on the year (52 percent) betting the scariest games of Sunday.

  • If you’ve been fading the Cowboys all year congratulations, you’re rich. May I join you? This game will be ugly but I’d hop on the Bengals bandwagon if you can’t resist.
  • This is the first time Deshaun Watson will get to play the team that passed him up. I expect he’ll make Chicago look like the frauds they are. Take the Texans.
  • Denver is 3-1 against teams with losing records. I think they will be 4-1 by the end of the day. Take the points and the Broncos.
  • The Seahawks beat the Falcons in week 1 by 13. That was their biggest win of the season. Seattle’s a great team that doesn’t blow anyone out. I’d bet a number here… take the Jets.
