We made it. Week 17. It’s here despite, you know, everything going on.



Did I think we’d make it this far? I guess. Was an NFL season worth it? Probably not.



It was fun and entertaining and gave us some respite from our actual Sunday S caries. And there is still one week left. With my record now sliding to an embarrassing 28-34, I’m playing with house money.



Before I get to my counterintuitive picks. Here are the bets to avoid today.