Sunday Scaries: the Week 7 bets you should avoid

We’re almost halfway through the NFL regular season and the Sunday’s are still scary — and not for betting reasons.



On Monday, the Vegas Raiders sent their O-line home to quarantine after Trent Brown, a starting linemen, tested positive for the coronavirus. As of this morning, four of the five linemen have been removed from the COVID list.

The Buffalo Bills have also placed four players on their COVID reserve list after tight end, Dawson Knox, tested positive for the virus.

As for the bets, I’m winning over 50 percent of my picks — way over the dramatically low bar I set for myself at the beginning of the season.

The point of the Sunday Scaries is to highlight the unglamorous games and lines of the week. Every Sunday, I try to pick the worst spreads and explain why you should avoid betting four games. Because, be honest, you can’t bet ’em all.

With everyone else in sports media telling you who to lock in, there should be a site telling you who to avoid.

Here are the spreads I don’t like this week.