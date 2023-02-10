The 12 non-QB playmakers of Super Bowl LVII

Plenty of the attention during Super Bowl week will deservedly go to Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. The pair of quarterbacks who led two of the best offenses in the NFL colliding in the biggest game of their lives. Due to how important the quarterback is to any team, the chances of Hurts and Mahomes being playmakers in Super Bowl LVII are high. They’re also guaranteed not to be the only movers and shakers we’ll see in Arizona.

Who will become the unsung hero of this year’s Super Bowl? The choices are nearly endless as every rostered member on both sides will play like there’s no tomorrow. Because there is no tomorrow in the 2022 NFL season. And there are players way better positioned on each roster to make the game-winning difference. Here’s a dozen with a good chance.