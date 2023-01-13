Here are the best possible Super Bowl LVII matchups

10. Miami Dolphins vs. Minnesota Vikings

This is probably the most unlikely Super Bowl matchup on this list, but it is fun to daydream about. Here’s a game that would feature arguably the most exciting wide receiver in football against the newly crowned best wideout in the game. Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson (pictured) would be the primary draw for this game, and it isn’t even close.



Even the most hardcore old-school football fan would be rooting for a pass play on every down with Hill and Jefferson on the field. But with Miami’s quarterback situation in flux and a Kirk Cousins problem in Minnesota, the odds of these teams meeting for all the marbles are nearly impossible. They did face off in Week 6 and the two super wideouts combined for 18 catches and 284 receiving yards but no touchdowns. In a rematch on the biggest stage, you’d imagine each guy would find his way into the endzone at least once.