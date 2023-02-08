The 10 best head coach-quarterback tandems to never win a Super Bowl together

6. Marty Schottenheimer and Joe Montana – Kansas City Chiefs

Despite being a short-lived pairing, Schottenheimer and Montana did manage to make it to the AFC Championship game in Joe Cool’s first year in Kansas City in 1993.

The Chiefs got boat raced by the Buffalo Bills in that game, 30-13, and Montana, by then in his late 30s with four rings, played just one more year in KC before leaving the game.



Schottenheimer would coach the Chiefs until 1998.