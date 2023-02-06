These are the worst Super Bowl matchups of all time

The epicenter of American sports is the Super Bowl. The biggest performance in music every year isn’t at the Grammys. It’s in between grown men in pads smashing into each other. Good luck Rihanna. And just because it’s two of the best teams in the NFL every year competing for a championship doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed to be a good game. There have been several examples of the opposite.



Whether it’s a blowout or a snoozer, more than a few Super Bowls haven’t lived up to their main-event billing. We’re looking at which championship games have left most of the audience wanting more. The NFL has been lucky that this list doesn’t include most Super Bowls but it’s far from a perfect record. Speaking of perfect …

