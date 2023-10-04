Surging offenses clash as Eagles visit Rams

Two elite offenses go head-to-head Sunday when the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles visit the Los Angeles Rams.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams (2-2) are No. 2 in the NFL in passing (288.8 yards per game) and No. 4 in total offense (392.8), while Jalen Hurts and the Eagles (4-0) rank No. 2 in rushing (165.3) and No. 5 overall (392.0).

Advertisement

Stafford suffered a bruised hip in last weekend's 29-23 overtime win at Indianapolis but expects to be under center against Philadelphia. He was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Advertisement

"He's such a tough competitor, obviously you want him to be healthy," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "Something about him, he always plays with a pretty good edge when he's got something to work through."

Advertisement

This is Stafford's first game against the Eagles since joining Los Angeles in 2021. The 15-year veteran went 4-1 against Philly during his long tenure with the Detroit Lions, posting 10 touchdown passes to just one interception.

Playing without 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, Stafford has more interceptions (five) than TD passes (three) through four weeks.

Advertisement

Kupp opened the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury suffered in training camp, but he returned to practice this week and is pushing to play Sunday. He was officially listed as limited in Wednesday's practice.

"He's going through a normal practice," McVay said. "We'll see how he's feeling and progress him as the week goes."

Advertisement

In Kupp's absence, fifth-round pick Puka Nacua has been one of the biggest stories in the league. He broke NFL rookie records for receptions (39) and receiving yards (501) through four games and capped his third 100-yard contest with the game-winning 22-yard TD in OT against the Colts.

Philadelphia also had to work overtime last Sunday, beating the visiting Washington Commanders 34-31 on a 54-yard Jake Elliott field goal.

Advertisement

Hurts hasn't had the same robust start that catapulted him into early MVP contention last season, but the Eagles are fifth in the NFL with 29.5 points per game and one of just two unbeaten teams remaining (49ers).

"They fly to the ball," Hurts said Wednesday when asked about the Rams. "It all starts with Aaron Donald in the middle. He's been doing it for a very long time, playing at a high level for a very long time, been the best for a very long time.

Advertisement

"We've got a huge challenge in front of us as a team, dealing with their offense, special teams and defense. We've got to go out there and execute and control what we can with it."

Philadelphia's most glaring weakness is the secondary. Only the 0-4 Bears (10) and 1-3 Broncos (13) have allowed more touchdown passes than the Eagles (nine), who are 27th in passing defense (260.8 yards per game).

Advertisement

The Eagles signed veteran cornerback Bradley Roby to the practice squad Wednesday. The former first-round pick has 11 interceptions and 85 passes defensed in 126 career games with the Broncos, Texans and Saints.

"We're a little banged up there right now, so he gives us some good depth and a guy who's done it before, and we're excited to have him on this football team," Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni said of Roby.

Advertisement

Defensive tackles Fletcher Cox (back) and Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps), G/C Cam Jurgens (foot) and return man Britain Covey (concussion) did not practice for the Eagles on Wednesday.

—Field Level Media