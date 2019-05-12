Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Fubon Guardians infielder Lin Yi-Chuan believed that a two-run lead in the bottom of the first was not going to be enough in his team’s Chinese Professional Baseball League game against the Uni-President Lions. So, when his teammate clonked a base hit into left field, he started running hard from second base with home plate as his only destination in mind. Unfortunately for him, his 33-year-old legs proved to be slower than they once were and the throw home beat him by a mile, but he wasn’t too upset about his mistake.

Unlike Javy Baez’s hug on Nolan Arenado in the 2018 National League Wild Card game, neither manager came out in a huff to get mad at an umpire because the hug was the third out of the inning. Everyone left the field pretty happy—except for maybe Pete Rose, who is somewhere flipping the table at his latest autograph session in disgust.