Talk about superspreaders! Millions of dollars showered on Prez, GOP by NFL owners who allow fans in stadiums

Dallas Cowboys, 2 home games: 46,729 fans

Hopalong Ass-idy Photo : Getty

Jerry Jones, who in celebrating Dallas’ comeback win over the Falcons in the home opener preceded Trump in taking off his mask because he wanted everyone to see his face, thereby defeating the entire purpose of the mask, this week told a huge whopper about Trump on 105.3 The Fan.

“He’s the hardest worker you’ve ever seen,” Jones said about Trump’s virus diagnosis. “Knowing him, he’ll be able to go on right on through this and hopefully not miss a beat.”

Maybe Jones’ frame of reference for hard work is the 2020 Cowboys’ defense, because, uh… yeah. Anyway, Jones gave a million bucks to Trump’s inaugural committee — using a company called Glenstone Limited Partnership to obfuscate that he did so.

The most recent public donation by Jerral W. Jones, according to the Center for Responsive Politics’ opensecrets.org database, was $5,000 to Democrat Colin Allred in December of 2018. That’s weird, isn’t it? Well, Allred is a former Tennessee Titans linebacker who represents the 32nd district in Texas, a district previously represented by the last politician Jones supported with an on-the-record donation before Allred, that being the hyperconservative Pete Sessions. And it was only after Sessions lost that Jones donated to Allred. No hard feelings?

Jones also has donated to the National Republican Congressional Committee, Rob Portman, and Chris Christie.