Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Trash Talkin' Tuesday: Pat Mahomes Deserves Every Penny [Video]

getrobbedds
Rob Parker
Filed to:Patrick Mahomes
Patrick MahomesRichest Contract
Save

This Tuesday, I’m trashing sports fans and those other TV/radio talking heads who question whether Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is worth that record-setting, mega contract extension he just signed.

Read my lips: Mahomes is worth every penny!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

DeSean Jackson Shares Anti-Semitic Social Media Posts, Eagles To Take 'Appropriate Action'

You're Out...of Your Mind! ‘Cowboy’ Joe West Doubts COVID-19 Deaths, Won’t Opt Out of MLB Season

Inside the Nasty, Bed-Bug Ridden WNBA Bubble [Updated]

Has Barcelona Finally Broken Lionel Messi?

Latest on Deadspin

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement