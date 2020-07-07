Trash Talkin' Tuesday: Pat Mahomes Deserves Every Penny [Video]

This Tuesday, I’m trashing sports fans and those other TV/radio talking heads who question whether Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is worth that record-setting, mega contract extension he just signed.
Read my lips: Mahomes is worth every penny!
